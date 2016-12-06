Ex-Afghan intelligence chief supports Ghani’s stance against Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Dec 06 2016, 12:25 pm

The former Afghan intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), chief Rahmatullah endorsed President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani’s stance against Pakistan in the Heart of Asia conference.

“I support Afg gov recent position against Pak. A.Ghani rejection of Paki’s doubl-face policy is a positive step, n not tolerable,” Nabil said in a Twitter post.

Nabil has long been criticizing Pakistan for supporting the Afghan insurgency and released several confidential documents by obtained by Afghan intelligence to prove the country’s role in the ongoing violence in the country.

“Despite our intense engagement with Pakistan on bilateral and multilateral basis, the undeclared war – the name that I gave to the phenomenon in the winter 2014 – not only has not abated but also intensified during 2016, with special intensity right after the Brussels Conference,” President Ghani said during his speech at the 6th Heart of Asia conference on Sunday.

Citing a Taliban commander’s remarks about Pakistan, President Ghani said “As Mr. Kakazada, one of the key figures in the Taliban movement recently said, if they did not have sanctuary in Pakistan, they would not last a month.”

President Ghani insisted on the need for intense dialogue and engagement to resolve the issue, including fight against criminal economics, and an Asian and international regime, whatever acceptable, particularly, to Pakistan to verify cross-frontier activities and terrorist operations.

He also added “Thirdly, there is need for a fund to combat extremism. Pakistan has generously pledged 500 million dollars for reconstruction of Afghanistan. This fund, Mr. Aziz, could very well be used for containing extremism because without peace any amount of assistance will not meet the needs of our people. We have been balancing the opportunities and the threats. I am confident that focused, deliberate and systematic efforts can enable us to win a world and to make Afghanistan and Asia secure. Once again, thank you for your attention.”

