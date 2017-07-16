Ex-Afghan intelligence chief announces the formation of new political party

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 16 2017, 2:43 pm

The former chief of the Afghan intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), Rahmatullah Nabil, announced regarding the formation of a new political party.

Speaking during a gathering in Kabul, Nabil said the new political party has been established under the name of Mehwar.

Nabil further added that fight against discrimination is among the top perspectives of Mehwar political party.

According to Nabil, the leadership council of Mehwar party consists of 74 members.

In other parts of his speech during the gathering, Nabil said the party will never support the collapse of the current government in power.

He also insisted that the party has not been formed with an aim to seek role or partnership within the government of national unity.

The former intelligence chief also criticized the government of national unity for the lack of a proper perspective.

He also called on the government leaders to take immediate steps to take the country out of the uncertainty and end the ongoing differences.

The new political party, Mehwar’s formation was announced almost three months after a political coalition.

The new political front was established by key political figures, including the first vice president General Abdul Rashid Dostum, Balkh governor and Jamiat-e-Islami chief executive Ata Mohammad Noor, and deputy chief executive Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq.

The leaders of the parties informed regarding the formation of the coalition earlier this month and said the political front has been established to rescue the country from the ongoing crisis.

