Ex-Afghan defense officials appointed as ambassadors after base attack

By Khaama Press - Thu Apr 27 2017, 2:10 pm

The two top Afghan defense officials General Abdullah Habibi and Gen. Qadam Shah shaheem have been appointed as the ambassadors to Jordan and Kazakhstan.

A spokesman for the Chief Executive Office Dr. Mujib-ur-Rehman Rahimi told reporters that the two top ex-defense officials were appointed as ambassadors for the sake of their safety.

In response to a question regarding the step by the government, Dr. Rahimi said the former defense minister Abdullah Habibi and the former army chief of staff Qadam Shah Shaheem are not originally the main officials to be blamed for the attack on 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan army in Balkh.

He said the two ex-officials have served with the defense forces for a relatively longer period of time besides they have served during the period of Jihad.

Gen. Habibi and Gen. Shaheem submitted their resignation to President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani shortly after the attack on the army base.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, announced Monday that the resignations of Gen. Habibi and Gen. Shaheem have been approved by the President.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani also approved a major change of command in the Afghan army following the attack.

The Ministry of Defense on Wednesday announced the completion of its investigations and said at least 135 people were killed and 64 others were wounded in the attack.

