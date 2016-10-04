EU to pledge $1.1 billion in aid to Afghanistan until 2020

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 04 2016, 3:09 pm

The European Union (EU) is expected to pledge an aid package of $1.1 billion in annual aid to Afghanistan until 2020 as a major conference is due to kick off on Afghanistan in Brussels today.

A head of the summit, the European Commission said it would commit an extra 200 million euros ($224 million) a year to strengthen state structures in the war-ravaged country, according to Germany’s international broadcaster, Deutsche Welle.

The commission in a statement said the funds could be used by the Kabul government “to finance their own strategic development priorities.”

Dozens of other countries – including the US, Russia, China and India – are also expected to increase their aid commitment to Afghanistan, which is not able to fully support itself after four decades of conflict, and amid a resurgence of the Taliban.

This comes as the United States earlier said it expects the upcoming international conference will bring pledges of over $3 billion a year to Afghanistan for development support.

“We expect strong pledges of renewed support to be announced next week, collectively totaling over $3 billion a year in development support through 2020,” the US Special Envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan Richard Olson said.

Olson further added that the aid would be dependent on Afghan progress in implementing reforms including countering corruption.

He said he expects the Afghan government to announce “ambitious” medium-term plans to wean itself of donor support and stimulate economic growth.

The conference in Brussels will be hosted by the European Union and Afghanistan on 4th and 5th of October and some 70 countries and 30 international organizations and agencies will participate.

