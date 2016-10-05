Enlightenment Movement organize demo in Brussels amid ongoing major conference

By Ghanizada - Wed Oct 05 2016, 3:11 pm

The Enlightenment Movement organized a major demonstration in Brussels as a major conference hosted by the Afghan government and the European Union is underway in the city.

The supporters of the movement organized the the demonstration nearly two months after a deadly explosion ripped through a peaceful demonstration organized by the movement in Kabul.

At least 85 people were killed and scores of others were wounded in the attack which the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claimed credit for.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) shared the mission’s findings regarding a deadly attack on protesters late last month.

The report was shared during a meeting with the representatives of the Hazara community, a statement by UNAMA said, adding that “As part of its good offices mandate, UNAMA invited participants for an open discussion, chaired by Pernille Kardel, the Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan.”

The statement further added ” A broad range of issues were discussed, including the tragic 23 July suicide attack in Kabul claimed by Daesh against peaceful demonstrators, which resulted in the deaths of at least 85 civilians and injured more than 400 others.”

UNAMA said it has produced a report on the attack as part of its mandated, and internationally respected, work on human rights in Afghanistan and the protection of civilians in armed conflict. The report will be released shortly.

Participants included Members of Parliament, representatives of civil society groups, including the Enlightening Movement, as well as Dr. Sima Samar, Chairperson of the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission.

“UNAMA is encouraged by the Government’s readiness to invite members of the Hazara community, including the Enlightening Movement, for talks. The Mission welcomes the willingness of all sides to engage in dialogue, urges them to seize this opportunity, and stands ready to support such a process. While reaffirming the right of all Afghans to peaceful assembly, UNAMA calls for the postponement of planned demonstrations,” the statement added.

