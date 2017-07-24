Enlightenment Movement cancel protests hours before deadly suicide attack

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 24 2017, 9:12 pm

The enlightenment movement cancelled a demonstration due for Kabul today hours before a deadly suicide attack rocked Kabul city, leaving scores of people dead or wounded.

Presidential spokesman Shah Hussain Murtazawi informed regarding the cancellation of the demonstration while briefing reporters today.

He said President Ghani has thanked the movement for their decision to cancel the protests and demonstrations.

Murtawazi further added that a technical commission will be formed to assess the demands of the protesters.

The demonstration by enlightenment movement was apparently planned to mark the anniversary of the deadly attack last year that left nearly 90 people dead and hundreds more wounded.

This comes as a suicide attack rocked the west of Kabul city earlier this morning, the area where the demonstrations were supposed to kick off from.

According to the security officials, at least 24 people were killed and 42 others were wounded in the attack for which the Taliban group claimed responsibility for.

However, reports indicate that the death toll has further climbed and has reached to 36 people while numerous others have sustained injuries in the attack.

