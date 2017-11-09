Enhancing Afghan combat capabilities on agenda in NATO defense ministerial

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 09 2017, 3:56 pm

The defense ministers of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will hold talks on enhancement of the Afghan combat capabilities during the defense ministerial in Brussels.

In his speech ahead of the meeting with the Resolute Support operational partner nations, the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said “Today, more than 13,000 troops from 39 NATO and partner countries serve in Afghanistan. Our Allies and partners have committed to sending more troops. And we stand united in our conditions-based approach.”

Stoltenberg further added that today we will review progress and discuss what more needs to be done, to enhance Afghan combat capabilities in the fight against international terrorism.

He said the alliance will also hold talks on how to establish the environment to achieve Afghanistan’s ultimate objective of peace and reconciliation.

He said for nearly three years, Afghan security forces have taken full responsibility for their country’s security.

“It has not been easy. The security situation remains very challenging. As the cowardly attacks against Afghan forces and civilians have shown in recent weeks. But Afghan soldiers and police continue to demonstrate professionalism and bravery every day. And our Resolute Support Mission to train, advise and assist the Afghan security forces is making a difference,” he added.

