Embraer to build 6 new light attack aircraft for the Afghan Air Force

By Khaama Press - Thu Oct 26 2017, 3:28 pm

The Embraer Defense & Security on Wednesday announced that the company in partnership with the Sierra Nevada Corporation will build six new light attack aircraft of A-29 Super Tucano type for the Afghan Air Force.

“Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) and its partner Embraer Defense & Security have received orders from the U.S. Air Force’s (USAF) A-29 Afghanistan Program for six more A-29 Super Tucano aircraft,” the company said in a statement.

The statement further added that the A-29 is used to conduct advanced flight training, aerial reconnaissance, and other A-29 Afghanistan Program operations. Production of these six new aircraft is to start immediately in Jacksonville, Florida and brings to 26 the total number of aircraft provided to the Program.

“We believe this decision demonstrates that the A-29 Super Tucano is the best aircraft for close air support operations, as well as the most proven, reliable and cost-effective solution for counterinsurgency and irregular warfare scenarios,” said Jackson Schneider, president and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security. “We are honored to continue to support the U.S. Government in this critical mission.”

The A-29 has been active in Afghanistan since early 2016.

According to Embraer, the A-29s ability to operate in rugged terrain, extreme climates, and austere locations with a small operational and maintenance footprint has resulted in successful operations from at least four bases in-country. SNC, together with Embraer, developed and delivered the light attack capability from program start to combat capability in just three years, including all supporting equipment and training systems.

