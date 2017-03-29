Electronic National ID cards distribution to kick off in one and half months

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 29 2017, 12:32 pm

The distribution process of the long-delayed electronic national identity cards is expected to kick off from capital Kabul in one and half months, the officials said Wednesday.

The head of the electronic national identity cards distribution department Humayoun Mohtat told reporters that the test launch of the program is expected in a one or six weeks.

He said the program will be launched from Kabul with an estimated budget of $4.2 million which will be paid by the Ministry of Finance.

Mohtat further added that the test period of the program will be completed in around six months and the process will be launched in other provinces afterwards.

According to Mohtat, the government is also in negotiations with the international partners to arrange funds for the full launch of the distribution system.

He also added that the ID cards will be distributed in remote provinces and districts by the mobile teams and in the preliminary state 30 teams will start the work with each comprising 13 members.

Offices will also be established in the provincial capitals for the distribution of the cards, Mohtat said, adding that the recruitment process for the program will kick off from next week.

The officials are estimating that nearly half million people will receive electronic ID cards during the initial stage of the program.

