Efforts underway to provide mortgage facilities in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 29 2016, 5:04 pm

Efforts are underway to provide mortgage facilities for the residents of the country as the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing is busy to resolve the housing issues being faced by the residents of the country.

The latest attempts to provide mortgage facilities to pave the way for the smooth sale and purchase of the properties comes as the country witnessed an unprecedented hike in properties values since the fall of the Taliban regime, putting the ordinary citizens of the country in a difficult situation to procure houses and properties.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing, said Tuesday that negotiations are underway for the facilitation of mortgage to enable the citizens of the country to purchase property on long term loans.

The Minister of Urban Development and Housing Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi met with the representatives of the Central Bank and National Bank of Afghanistan to discuss ways for the facilitation of mortgage.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing, the representatives of the two banks welcomed the proposal for the facilitation of mortgage for the citizens of the country.

The ministry further added that the mortgage facility will help the citizens of the country to borrow funds from the two banks and refund the loans on a long term basis agreement which would help them to purchase properties and houses, including the properties being offered as part of the affordable housing scheme.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS