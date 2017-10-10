Efforts underway by certain circles to spark ethnic violence: Hekmatyar

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 10 2017, 6:08 pm

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has said efforts are underway by certain circles who are attempting to spark ethnic violence among different groups in the country.

Hekmatyar made the remarks during a meeting with the elders of Nomad people of the country but did not elaborate further in this regard.

According to Hekmatyar, the circles who are attempting to spark violence among different ethnic groups are attempting to achieve their goals based on the instructions of the outsiders.

However, he said the Afghan people should remain vigilant and united, insisting that Afghanistan is home to all ethnic groups of the country.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami did not specifically name any individual or group attempting to spread ethnic violence in the country.

Hekmatyar gave a similar speech during a meeting with tribal elders of Kohi Sahi district on Sunday.

He said certain circles who are trying to maintain the war in Afghanistan and are working for the interests of the outsiders.

He did not provide further information in this regard but said such circles have robbed and looted the government and work based on the instructions of the outsiders.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami also warned that war and violence will continue in the country if necessary steps are not taken to bring the situation under the control, specifically pointing towards the issues of migration and grabbing and the formation of a national government.

