Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Afghanistan, epicenter in Badakhshan

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 15 2016, 9:28 pm

A relatively powerful earthquake jolted capital Kabul and the surrounding areas of the city later earlier this evening.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 5.3 earthquake in northeastern Badakhshan province of Afghanistan.

According to USGS the earthquake started 40km South of Jurm district with the location recorded 36.500°N 70.822°E having a depth of 192.8 km.

There are no reports regarding the casualties or destruction as a result of the quake so far.

This comes as capital Kabul and some other provinces of the country was jolted nearly five months ago having a Richter scale of 5.4 magnitude.

A powerful earthquake jolted Afghanistan including capital Kabul in the month of October with Richter scale recorded at 7.5 magnitude.

At least 115 people lost their lives and over 500 others were reported to have sustain injuries with damages reported to at least 4,000 houses.

