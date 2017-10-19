Durand Line fencing to prevent terror attacks in both countries, says Pak General

By Khaama Press - Thu Oct 19 2017, 3:34 pm

A top Pakistani army General has said the fencing work along the Durand Line with Afghanistan will help prevent terror attacks in both the countries as the Afghanistan oppose any work along the line calling it an unresolved issue between the two countries.

Major General Nauman Zakaria, the commander for the South Waziristan tribal region has told reporters that no “terrorist” will be able to use Afghan or Pakistani soil to launch cross-border attacks after the fencing is completed.

“(The fence) is a paradigm change. It is an epoch shift in the border control management,” he said, adding that “There will not be an inch of international border (in South Waziristan) which shall not remain under our observation.”

Pakistan started work on fencing the line in June this year and reports suggest at least 43 kilometers of the line has been fenced so far, covering the areas which the Pakistani authorities are the most prone in terms of the movement of the militants.

However, the Afghan officials are saying that the main root of the violence lies with the sanctuaries and leadership councils of the terror groups, mainly the Haqqani terrorist network which has leadership councils based in Quetta, Peshawar, and other cities of the country.

The US officials have also approved the presence and freedom of action of the terror network in the past and some cases the persistent presence of the terror sanctuaries have resulted into deteriorating ties between the two countries.

