Durand Line closure to leave villagers starving, warns Pak official

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 29 2017, 9:57 am

An official in the tribal regions of Pakistan has said the closure of the route along the Durand Line in Kurram Agency has left the villagers starving as he called on the authorities to take immediate actions to resolve the issue and reopen the crossing.

Trade union president Masaaib Hussain quoted by local media outlets said the villagers on the Pakistani side of the line are dependent mainly on trade activities.

He said the crossing was closed on 15th October in the aftermath of an explosion that left four Pakistani troops dead.

However, he said if the crossing remains further closed then the villagers would be threatened by the starvation.

The president of all transport association Rauf Hussain also expressed cocnerns regarding the closure of the crossing and urged the government to take immediate steps to reopen it.

He also called on the Afghan government to let the trade resume between the two countries and to give peace a chance.

This comes as the Pakistani authorities are saying that the fencing along the Durand Line will continue, claiming that the terrorist groups are using the Afghan soil to launch attacks on Pakistan.

However, the Afghan officials object the closure of the line, insisting that the issue of the Durand Line remains unresolved besides the closure of the line will divide the people residing on the two sides of the line.

