Drug lord famous as ‘Wolf’ arrested in West of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 16 2017, 12:25 pm

A top drug smuggler who was famous as ‘Wolf’ has been arrested in western Nimroz province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the drug smuggler, Naeem famous Wolf, was arrested during a special military operation conducted by the police forces of the counter-narcotics department.

Provincial police spokesman Mohammad Omari said Naeem was arrested along with another drug smuggler.

He said the Afghan security forces also confiscated 38 kg of crystal methamphetamine which was professionally placed in a vehicle for the smuggling.

Omari further added that the two drug smugglers are originally residents of Khashrod district.

According to Omari, the Afghan security forces have continuously conducted operations to arrest Naeem since eight years.

He said Naeem was one of the major drug smugglers in western Nimroz province.

The latest attempts by the Afghan security forces to counter drug smuggling and production came as the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said late last year that the drug production has increased by almost 43 per cent in the country.

According to UNODC, the area used to farm the poppy plant, the source of opium, increased by 10% to 201,000 hectares.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS