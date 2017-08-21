Drone strike targets ISIS hideouts in Nangarhar, leaving 4 militants dead

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 21 2017, 2:42 pm

The US forces based in Afghanistan pounded the hideouts of the ISIS militants in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, leaving at least four militants dead.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said the airstrike was carried out in the vicinity of Achin district.

The statement further added that four ISIS militants were killed and several weapons, ammunitions, and explosives belonging to them were destroyed in the airstrike.

The militants were targeted in an area known as Marghi area, the police commandment added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Operations led by the Afghan forces in coordination with the US forces based in Afghanistan are under against the ISIS loyalists in this province.

The US forces in Afghanistan last week confirmed that a US soldier was killed and some Afghan and US troops were wounded during the anti-IS operations in eastern Afghanistan.

