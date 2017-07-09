Drone strike leaves 7 militants dead in Paktia province

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 09 2017, 6:58 pm

At least seven militants were killed in a drone strike apparently carried out by the US forces based n Afghanistan.

The airstrike was carried out late on Saturday night in Paktia province in southeastern parts of the country, located along the Durand Line.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Abdullah Hasrat confirmed the report and said the airstrike was carried out in the vicinity of Zurmat district.

He said the militants were carried out in the vicinity of Mamozo area of Zurmat.

It is yet not clear to which group the militants were belonging to as both the Taliban insurgents and militants affiliated with the foreign insurgent groups, including Al-Qaeda and the Haqqani terrorist network are actively operating in various parts of the province.

Two senior leaders of the Haqqani terrorist network were killed in a similar airstrike in this Paktia province late last month.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the two top Haqqani network leaders were killed in the vicinity of Orgun district earlier today.

A statement by MoI said the two leaders of the terrorist network identified as Abdul Azizi and Ghalchakai were targeted in Shikhan area of Orgun around 5:30 am local time.

