Dozens resume rallies in Kabul city after last month’s violent protests

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 03 2017, 11:22 am

Dozens of people have resumed rallies in capital Kabul almost a month after the demonstrations in the city turned violent, leaving several people dead or wounded.

The rally participants have started their march from Lab-e-Jar area of Kabul city as they demand the resignation of the government leaders.

Earlier, the demonstrators had gathered near Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan area to protest against the May 31st bombing near the Embassy of Germany that left over 150 people dead.

The protests last month turned violent after several people attempted to move towards the diplomatic areas and presidential palace, erupting clashes that resulted into the killing of some of the protesters.

Today’s rallies have been launched amid ongoing security concerns with the Kabul Garrison command issuing a statement last night to carry out the rallies in accordance with the enforced laws of the country.

A statement by the Kabul Garrison command said peaceful protests, gathering, and rallies are the rights of the people but the violations of the codes of conduct during the last protest resulted into the loss of lives and damages to the public properties.

The garrison command also warned that the enemies of the country are always on alert to use the opportunity from such events to carry out terrorist attacks, urging the protesters not to carry firearms, prevent from gatherings near the presidential palace, diplomatic areas, hospitals, schools, military institutions, and other key public areas.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS