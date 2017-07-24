Dozens killed, wounded in an explosion in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 24 2017, 8:27 am

Dozens of people were killed or wounded in an explosion in Kabul city earlier today.

The incident took place around 7 am local time in the vicinity of the 3rd police district of the city in West of Kabul.

The security officials are saying at least twenty four people were killed and several others were wounded in the explosion.

The type of the explosion has not been ascertained so far but reports indicate it was carried out by a suicide bomber.

The ministry of interior spokesman Najib Danish said at least 24 people were killed and 42 others were wounded in the explosion which was apparently carried out by a suicide bomber detonating a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device.

This was the second deadliest attack carried out over a period of two months and following the deadly bombing near the Embassy of Germany in Kabul on 31st May.

At least 150 people were killed and scores more were wounded in the explosion near the embassy of Germany while dozens of others were killed or wounded in a coordianted suicide attack on a funeral in the city earlier last month.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS