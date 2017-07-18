Dostum’s office rejects forced diversion of vice president’s plane

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 18 2017, 10:17 am

Amid reports that the first vice president General Abdul Rashid Dostum attempted to land in Mazar-e-Sharif airport in Balkh province, his office has rejected the reports as baseless which suggests that the plane of the vice president diverted and prevented to land in the airport.

A statement by released by the office of the vice president states that all reports suggesting that the plane was forcefully diverted are false.

The statement further added that the vice president is still based in Ankara city and no decision has been taken regarding his return in the near future.

The reports released earlier also suggested that the plane of Gen. Dostum was diverted as the Balkh governor Ata Mohammad Noor was waiting to receive him in Mazar-e-Sharif airport.

This comes as Dostum is in Turkey for the treatment with President Ghani earlier saying that the first vice president has left the country after receiving approval and permission from the Attorney General Office.

The Attorney General Office said last week that the case of the first vice president has been referred to the court.

The US embassy Charge d’Affaires had earlier also called for thorough investigation in the torture and sexual abuse case of Ahmad Khan Ishchi involving the first vice president General Abdul Rashid Dostum.

He said Tuesday that the allegations against the Vice President, including charges of rape and assault, are extremely serious and warrant close legal review by the Attorney General and other judicial authorities of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

