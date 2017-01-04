Dostum’s office angrily reacts at Ata Mohammad Noor remarks

By Khaama Press - Wed Jan 04 2017, 11:31 am

The Office of the First Vice President has angrily reacted at Ata Mohammad Noor’s remarks after he claimed to reject offers for replacing General Abdul Rashid Dostum as the First Vice President.

According to a statement released by Gen. Dostum’s office, the remarks of Noor have seriously harmed the Turkmen people of Afghanistan.

Calling Noor’s remarks as ridiculous, the statement further added that Noor along with some others have started to act against their own party (Jamiat-e-Islami) during the recent days as well as Junbish-e-Millie party and against the First Vice President.

Noor was also accused of losing the illegal channels of income which has forced him to get closer to ARG Palace and even start targeting the Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

The statement also added that the latest upheavals will not change the stance of the Turkmen people of Afghanistan to strictly follow a failed assassination attempt against the First Vice President, pointing towards other conspiracies being made against him, including the issue of Ahmad Ischi.

During an interview with BBC, Noor claimed that some officials in Kabul proposed to him to replace Gen. Dostum and take over the post of First Vice President.

Without disclosing the name of the officials who proposed Noor to replace Dostum, he said he will never accept ‘donations’ and suggested that Gen. Dostum is the First Vice President, ignoring that he has a good or bad personality.

Noor also claimed that he has proposed to Kabul that Gen. Dostum’s successor should be an Uzbek Afghan, in case the First Vice President opts to resign.

The remarks by Noor came as he earlier said that he is no more counting on decision making capabilities of Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

Noor further added that Abdullah has performed with weakness in the past two and half years and the reason behind direct talks between him and President Ghani is due to lack of proper presentation of Jamiat-e-Islami by Abdullah.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS