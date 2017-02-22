Dostum’s 7 guards appear for probe into Ishchi’s alleged sexual abuse

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 22 2017, 6:48 pm

At least seven security guards of the First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum appeared in Attorney General’s Office for investigations into the alleged torture and sexual abuse Ahmad Ishchi, the political rival of Gen. Dostum.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) spokesman Sediq Sediqi confirmed that the Vice President’s security guards appeared in Attorney General’s Office for the investigations.

“MOI confirms investigations underway by Attorney General’s Office from the 7 security guards accused of misconducts in a case,” Sediqi said in a Twitter post.

This comes as the Attorney General Office ordered late last month to arrest at least 9 security guards of Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum in connection to alleged abduction and sexual abuse of Ishchi.

The arrest warrants were issued on 23rd January after the security guards of Dostum refused to appear before the Attorney General to respond regarding the alleged accusations.

Ishchi claimed that the vice president detained him and forced him to strip naked besides he was beaten by the bodyguards of Gen. Dostum and was sodomized with a rifle.

In the meantime, reports emerged yesterday suggesting that scores of security guards were deployed near Gen. Dostum’s residence in Kabul amid a deadlock regarding the controversial case.

However, Dostum said the security guards were deployed due to security related issues and admitted that he has no issues with President Ghani, dismissing the reports regarding the siege of his house as enemy propaganda to spark tensions among the government leaders.

The Afghan security forces were deployed a day after Gen. Dostum returned to his office with heavily armed security guards and after more three months during which he was mostly involved in counter-terrorism operations in northern parts of the country.

