Dostum warns of human catastrophe as dozens massacred in Sar-e-Pul

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 07 2017, 10:24 am

The First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum has warned of a human catastrophe as local officials are saying that the anti-government armed militant groups have massacred at least 40 people by capturing a key area in one of the restive district.

In a statement released in the aftermath of the brutal killings of the civilians in Sayad, Gen. Dostum criticized the government and security organs for remaining reckless to act despite three days have passed since the militants captured the area and killed dozens of people, including public uprising forces, local police forces, and ordinary civilians.

Gen. Dostum who is currently in Turkey said the militants could carry out further executions and will kill the trapped local residents if the government did not take immediate actions.

The provincial governor Mohammad Zahir Wahdat said Sunday that the militants have massacred at least 30 to 40 people, including women and children after they captured a key area in Sayad district.

He also warned that the provincial capital is also at the risk of collapse and will soon be captured by the militants if additional forces are not deployed.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Both the Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalists are active in some of the restive districts of Sar-e-Pul but it is yet not clear which group has carried out the massacre of the civilians.

