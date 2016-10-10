Dostum to launch major clearance operation in Kunduz province

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 10 2016, 12:17 pm

The First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum is expected to launch a major clearance operation in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan as the Taliban group launched a coordinated attack on the strategic Kunduz city last week.

Gen. Dostum made the announcement regarding the launch of the major operation on Sunday night, emphasizing that there are still security gaps available in the ongoing operations in Kunduz.

He said the operations will be launched soon after he will visit the provnce together with the Minister of Interior and deputy intelligence chief.

The First Vice President has supervised numerous military operations in some northern provinces including Jawzjan and Faryab provinces.

He escaped numerous attacks and assassination plot as he was accompanying the Afghan security forces during the operations in northern parts of the country.

Gen. Dostum charge of the security operations in Kunduz last week through the Ministry of Defense Command and Control Center, shortly after the Taliban launched a coordinated attack on Kunduz city.

The Taliban militants have launched numerous attacks on Kunduz city since it was retaken by the Afghan Special Operations Forces earlier in the month of October.

The Taliban insurgents were accused of horrific criminal activities after they seized control of the city, including target killings, rape, kidnappings, use of civilians as shields, looting of public and private properties.

The Independent Human Rights Commission of Afghanistan said at least 50 civilians were killed and over 350 others were wounded.

