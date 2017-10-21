Dostum slams security officials for failures after deadly mosque bombings

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 21 2017, 5:49 pm

Afghanistan’s first vice president General Abdul Rashid Dostum strongly condemned the brutal attacks on mosques in Kabul and Ghor provinces as he slammed the security officials for the failures amid rising attacks on civilians.

The office of the first vice president in a statement said the first vice president has strongly condemned the death of scores of people in the two separate attacks in the capital and western Ghor province.

Gen. Dostum further added that the Taliban and ISIS terrorist groups are acting on the instructions of the outsiders and kill innocent people.

He said the recent attacks on the mosques have been carried out with the support of the regional intelligence agencies, however he did not specifically name any country which he believes is involved in the bloodshed.

The first vice president said the government should act immediately as the persistent attacks on religious sites shows that the security officials have failed to properly perform their duties.

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives among the prayer participants in West of Kabul city late on Friday evening, leaving at least 39 dead and 43 others wounded, according to the ministry of interior.

In the meantime, a similar attack left more than 20 people dead and several others wounded in western Ghor province of Afghanistan.

