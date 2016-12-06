Dostum says committed to promises made to President Ghani

By Khaama Press - Tue Dec 06 2016, 1:39 pm

The First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum says he remains committed to the promises made to President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani for serving the Afghan nation, more than a month after serious accusations led to rift among the two top leaders of the country.

In his speech during a meeting of Junbish Milli Party, Dostum said his recent criticisms were aimed at bring further reforms in the system and putting an end to the current shortages.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, slammed the First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum for his recent remarks accusing President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah of nepotism.

The ARG Palace issued a statement late in October to react towards Dostum’s remarks which he made following an operation led by him in northern Jawzjan province.

The statement further added that the remarks are against the First Vice President and his position considering the current situation where Gen. Dostum is involved in key decision making institutions, including the cabinet and national Security Council.

The statement further added that a comprehensive probe by judiciary institutions is required to prove the remarks by the First Vice President or true or false and steps should be taken in accordance with the enforced laws of the country.

It also added that the government is obliged to answer to the complaints of the people who have been subjected to misbehaviour and crimes during the recent war by the Taliban and other parties involved in the conflict.

Dostum had accused President Ghani of nepotism and slammed Chief Executive Abdullah for being an incapable leader.

Speaking to a gathering in northern Jawzjan province following a military operation led by him, Gen. Dostum said President Ghani prefers those speaking Pashto and individuals belonging to his province are even more important to him.

Gen. Dostum further added the Chief Executive Abdullah is an incapable leader and has lost his fame among the Tajiks of the country despite he ethnically a Tajik.

