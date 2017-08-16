Dostum says coalition to stand against conspiracies being hatched against Noor

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 16 2017, 9:26 pm

The First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dosutm reacted at the latest controversial incident involving the Balkh governor Ata Mohammad Noor regarding the arrest of the Balkh provincial council member Asif Momand, saying the supporters of the new coalition will stand against the conspiracies being hatched against Noor.

The Office of the First Vice President in a statement said Gen. Dostum made the remarks during a telephone conversation in a gathering of the tribal elders and residents of the northern Jawzjan province.

He said the conspiracies being hatched against Noor are not acceptable to the new coalition, emphasizing that its supporters will stand to challenge such conspiracies, pointing towards the controversial incident in Balkh airport on Monday night that led to the arrest of Balkh provincial council member Asif Momand.

Dostum further added that the recent violence in the northern provinces has roots in areas and circles which/who are having fears regarding the new coalition.

This comes as a clash broke out in Balkh airport in northern Afghanistan during the arrest of the provincial council member Asif Momand.

Momand was arrested late on Monday night in Balkh international airport days after he had accused Ata Mohammad Noor of being involved in massive corruption.

Noor harshly criticized the national security adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar and the national directorate of security chief Mohammad Stanikzai after the clashes and accused the two top security officials of hatching conspiracies to destabilize the northern Balkh province.

Noor said Balkh has been among the relatively calm and peaceful provinces and conspiracies involving plans and projects to destabilize the province should be refrained from.

