Dostum reject siege of house by Afghan forces and differences with Ghani

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 22 2017, 9:14 am

The First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum has rejected his house is under siege by the Afghan security forces, calling the reports as propaganda by the enemies to spark tensions among the government leaders.

Speaking during a gathering in his house late on Tuesday evening, Dostum said he has no differences with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and rejected that his was under siege.

Dostum further added that the Afghan security forces were deployed due to security related issues having links with the neighboring areas lying close to his residence.

He said the enemies are attempting to spread propagandas and conspiracies to create tensions among the government leaders.

The Afghan security forces were seen around the residence of Gen. Dostum late on Monday night equipped with heavy weaponry.

Reports regarding the deployment of forces in Sherpoor became viral in media following controversies surrounding the alleged abuse and torture of Dostum’s rival by his security guards.

Earlier, reports emerged suggesting that the Vice President has blocked the arrest of nine of Dostum’s security guards whose arrest warrants were issued by the Attorney General Office.

