Dostum in Turkey on Attorney General’s permission, says President Ghani

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 11 2017, 1:09 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has said the First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum is in Turkey for the treatment based on the permission of the Attorney General’s Office.

Speaking during a press conference in Kabul, President Ghani said a legal case exists between the First Vice President and Ahmad Ishchi.

However, he said an individual can leave the country in case of facing a severe health issue in accordance with the laws of the country, despite facing any legal case filed against him.

Ishchi, the former governor of Jawzjan province and the rival of Dostum, had c laimed that the vice president detained him and forced him to strip naked besides he was beaten by the bodyguards of Gen. Dostum and was sodomized with a rifle.

In meantime, the relations between Gen. Dostum and the government have witnessed ups and downs during the recent months and specifically after the controversial case of Ishchi and Gen. Dostum regarding the alleged abuse of Ishchi by the vice president and his security gaurds.

A new political front was also established nearly two weeks ago consisting key political figures, including the first vice president General Abdul Rashid Dostum, Balkh governor and Jamiat-e-Islami chief executive Ata Mohammad Noor, and deputy chief executive Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq.

