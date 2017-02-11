Dostum blocking arrest of his 9 guards over alleged sexual abuse of Ishchi

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 11 2017, 9:55 am

The Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum is blocking the arrest of his bodyguards over the alleged sexual abuse of rival Ahmad Ishchi.

The arrest warrants for Gen. Dostum’s security guards were issued by the Attorney General of Afghanistan late last month.

The then presidential Haroon Chakhansuri had said the government will take practical steps for the apprehension of Dostum’s security guards as the judicial institutions and ministry of interior continue to their work regarding the allegations.

Chakhansuri further added that the Attorney General has more authorities to take further steps if the nine security guards of General Dostum were not arrested.

This comes as the Office of the Vice President had earlier said it would cooperate with a government investigation, saying the accusations by the rivals are baseless efforts to defame Gen. Dostum.

Ishchi claimed that the vice president detained him and forced him to strip naked besides he was beaten by the bodyguards of Gen. Dostum and was sodomized with a rifle.

In the meantime, The Wall Street Journal, reported regarding the attempts by the Vice President to block the arrest of the security guards in connection to the alleged sexual assault investigations.

Citing the Afghan officials privy of the development, the paper also added that Gen. Dostum’s forces have in recent weeks seized checkpoints atop a strategic hill in central Kabul.

