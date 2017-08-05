Dostum and Ahadi warns government regarding deteriorating situation

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 05 2017, 2:19 pm

The First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum met with the leader of the New National Front of Afghanistan Anwar ul Haq Ahadi in Turkey.

The Office of the First Vice President in a statement said the two sides discussed the ongoing situation in the country, including the latest political and security upheavals.

The statement further added that the two sides warned that ongoing situation in the country could affect the confidence and perspective of the international allies of Afghanistan regarding the situation and future of the country.

The two sides also criticized the government regarding their policies and claimed that such approaches by the government has already created distances among the people and the government besides creating distance among the different ethnic groups.

They also insisted on the need for the reforms in the security institutions and blamed the security officials for their failure that have resulted into the deteriorating security situation.

The meeting between Dostum and Ahadi in Ankara city takes place amid ongoing efforts to establish the new political coalition in Afghanistan.

Dostum is in Turkey for the treatment with President Ghani earlier saying that the first vice president has left the country after receiving approval and permission from the Attorney General Office.

Reports regarding his return surfaced amid ongoing political issues and differences he has with the government, mainly due to the controversial abuse case of his political rival Ahmad Khan Ishchi.

In the meantime, Dostum together with the Balkh governor and chief executive of Jamiat-e-Islami and Mohammad Mohaqiq, the deputy chief executive and leader of Hezb-e-Islami are busy to formally declare the new political coalition which they aim will be formed to save the country from the ongoing crisis.

