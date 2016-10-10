Donald Trump vows to jail Hillary Clinton if he wins elections

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 10 2016, 9:27 am

The US Presidential runner Donald Trump has vowed to jail Hillary Clinton if he is elected the US President as he slammed her for operating a private email server when serving as US Secretary of State.

Trump also attacked the former US President Bill Clinton for his treatment of women by trotting out three women who say the former President sexually assaulted and a woman who was raped by one of Hillary Clinton’s former clients.

The Republican candidate also added that he would appoint a special prosecutor to look into his Democratic rival’s email use because she had endangered national security during her tenure as President Barack Obama’s chief diplomat from 2009-2013.

The two presidential runners were talking during a debate in a contentious town-hall which uickly turned into an acrimonious discussion of a 2005 video that emerged on Friday in which Trump was heard using vulgar language and talking about groping women without consent.

Insisting that President Bill Clinton had done worse to women, Trump said he was embarrassed by the video but dismissed it as “locker room talk.”

Hillary refused to respond to Trump’s comments during the debate about Bill but she responded that Trump’s comments showed he was unfit for the White House.

“He has said the video doesn’t represent who he is but I think it’s clear to anyone who heard it that it represents exactly who he is,” Clinton said.

In regards to the use of private email while serving as Secretary of State, Clinton admitted that was a mistake and took responsibility for it.

“For using a personal e-mail account. Obviously, if I were to do it over again, I would not. I’m not making any excuses. It was a mistake,” she stated.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS