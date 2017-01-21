Donald Trump sworn in as 45th President of the United States

By Khaama Press - Sat Jan 21 2017, 9:51 am

Donald John Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States during a ceremony on Friday.

Speaking to thousands of people who participated in the ceremony, Trump vowed “I will fight for you with every breath in my body, and I will never, ever let you down.”

During his 16-minute address, Trump further added that America will start winning again and vowed that his administration will bring back jobs to the American people.

He admitted that “We will face challenges, we will confront hardships, but we will get the job done.”

Trump reiterated to protect borders from immigration and international trade, insisting that “Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength.”

Thousands of protesters also gathered in the capital but the vast majority of the demonstrations reportedly passed peacefully.

However, sporadic violence broke out as demonstrators smashed shop windows and burned a limousine, while police officers in riot helmets responded with tear gas, according to the New York Times.

More than 200 people were arrested. Liberal groups prepared for a women’s march on Saturday that they said could draw hundreds of thousands.

