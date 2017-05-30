District governor escapes suicide attack unhurt in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Tue May 30 2017, 12:02 pm

The district administrative governor of Khogyani escaped unhurt from a suicide attack earlier today, the local officials said.

The officials further added that the incident took place around 10 am local time after a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle packed with explosives near the vehicle of Khogyani district governor Haji Zalmai.

According to the officials, only the suicide bomber was killed in the attack and no one else was hurt.

The incident took place as the district governor was on his way from Jalalabad, the provincial capital of Nangarhar to Khogyani district.

No group including the Taliban insurgents or ISIS militants has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

This comes as local officials had earlier said that the security forces managed to foil terror plots of the anti-government armed militants in this province.

According to the local government official, five artillery shells and three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) manufactured out of artillery shells were discovered and defused from Surkh Rod district before the militants manage to use them for the terror attacks.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS