Developments made in Kabul and Kandahar bombings probe: ARG

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 14 2017, 8:54 am

The Afghan intelligence chief and the Attorney General have informed regarding the developments achieved during the ongoing probe regarding the recent deadly attacks in Kabul city and the deadly Kandahar bombing.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the National Security Council (NSC) meeting was organized in the ARG Palace today and was chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to discuss regarding the ongoing situation and latest developments in the security sector.

The statement further added that the Attorney General Farid Hamidi presented the latest developments made in the probe regarding the recent deadly Kabul bombings.

The head of the Afghan intelligence Masoom Stanikzai also presented the report regarding the developments made in the probe regarding the deadly bombing that targeted the governor’s guesthouse in Kandahar.

No further details were given regarding the developments and report related to the two incidents in Kabul and Kandahar but the office of the President said necessary instructions were given and related decisions were taken during the meeting.

The incident in Kandahar took place earlier this year, leaving several high level officials dead, including the ambassador of UAE to Afghanistan and other diplomats of the country.

The recent attacks in Kabul late in May and earlier this month left more than 150 dead and hundreds of others wounded.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS