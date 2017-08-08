Detained Punjabi insurgent unveil role of Pakistani Islamists in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 08 2017, 3:23 pm

A detained insurgent belonging to Punjab province of Pakistan has unveiled the role of the Islamist groups in the ongoing violence in Afghanistan.

The insurgent, identified Esmatullah, was arrested in southeastern Paktia province of Afghanistan, lying close to Durand Line with the tribal regions of Pakistan.

Esmatullah made the confessions during a press conference organized by the Afghan security institutions.

He admitted that he was attracted to insurgent groups and was trained by Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Sepa-e-Sahaba, and Jish-e-Mohammadi groups.

According to Esmatullah, the Islamist leaders, Mawlavi Sahak of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Mawlavi Iqbl of Sepa-e-Sahaba, and Dr. Shukor of Jish-e-Mohammadi are attracting the insurgents by luring them to terrorist camps under the name of Jihad.

Esmatullah further added that the named Islamist leaders are claiming that the Muslims are under suppression Afghanistan facing cruelty and their lives, properties, and dignity are under the risk.

T his comes as the officials have long been insisting that the Afghan militant groups, specifically the Haqqani terrorist network are having freedom of actions and sanctuaries under the support of certain elements in Pakistan from where they plan and launch attacks in Afghanistan.

The United States Department of States also released its latest reports regarding terrorism for 2016 last month, providing an overall report regarding the terrorism related upheavals during the year.

The new report by the State Department further strengthens the claims made by the Afghan officials regarding the presence of the safe havens of the Taliban and Haqqani terrorist network inside the Pakistani territory.

“Afghanistan, in particular, continued to experience aggressive and coordinated attacks by the Afghan Taliban, including the affiliated Haqqani Network (HQN) and other insurgent and terrorist groups,” the report stated.

The Department of State also added that a number of these attacks were planned and launched from safe havens in Pakistan.

