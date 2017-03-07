Detained militants claim Taliban and ISI assigned them to kill MP in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Tue Mar 07 2017, 2:59 pm

The Afghan security forces have thwarted a plot by the anti-government armed militant groups to assassinate a lawmaker of the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said two terrorists appointed for the attack were arrested by the intelligence operatives before they manage to carry out the attack.

A statement by NDS said the two terrorists have been identified as Abdul Wahid son of Syed Hussain and Salahuddin son of Syed Ali.

The two militants have confessed that they were appointed for the attack by a Taliban group leader and an operative of the Pakistani military intelligence, Inter Services Intelligence.

The statement further added that the men have also confessed that they were paid to carry out an attack on a lawmaker of the Wolesi Jirga against money.

No further details were given regarding the member of the parliament on whom the militants were supposed to carry out the attack.

NDS said the Taliban insurgents as usual have received instructions from the outsiders to assassinate the political and influential leaders.

However, NDS said in majority of such cases the suspects are arrested before they manage to execute their plans.

