Detained Kabul protester released on bail, says MoI

By Khaama Press - Wed Jul 05 2017, 3:01 pm

A protester who was arrested during the rallies in Kabul city has been released on bail, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) officials said Wednesday.

MoI acting spokesman Najib Danish said Mujib Zia was released after going through investigations.

He said the investigations are still being conducted regarding the presence of Zia in the rallies as he has been released on bail.

According to Danish, the presence of an active officer of the ministry among the protesters and in their support is against the enforced laws of the country.

Dozens of protesters started their rallies in Kabul city on Monday morning almost a month after a similar protest turned violent, resulting into the casualties of the numerous people.

They ended their rallies in the city by announcing their declaration and demanding the resignation of the government leaders and key security officials.

They asked the international community, specifically the United Nations to intervene and prevent the government leaders from taking extrajudicial steps, accusing them of seizing the power by force.

The protests who were rallying under the name of ‘Uprising for the Change’ also demanded that justice should be served for their comrades who lost their lives during the clashes with the security forces.

