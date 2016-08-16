Detained ISIS militant in Afghanistan admits he was trained in Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 16 2016, 2:50 pm

A loyalist of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group has admitted he received terrorist activities training in Pakistan.

The loyalist of the terror group was arrested by the Afghan intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS) operatives from Nangarhar province.

The militant was among three people arrested by the NDS operatives and admitted that he received training in Kuchlak area, located near Quetta city, the provincial capital of Balochistan province.

The man admits he originally hails from the southern Zabul province of Afghanistan and was taken to Kuchlak to receive the necessary training to conduct insurgency activities under the ISIS flag.

This comes as local officials in Nangarhar earlier said the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group who are fighting in Afghanistan are mostly the residents of Orakzai Agency of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani has said the documents obtained from the dead bodies and those arrested during the operations in Achin, Kot, Haska Mina and other parts of Nangarhar, reveal that they are originally residents of Orakzai Agency.

Khogyani further added that the intelligence information gathered by the government also reveal that the ISIS loyalists are mostly comprised of Pakistani nationals.

According to Khogyani, the residents of Tajikistan are also fighting alongside the Pakistani nationals for ISIS terrorist group who are mainly deployed after completing training in Pakistan.

