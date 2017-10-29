Deputy Afghan governor kidnapped in Peshawar city of Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 29 2017, 11:18 am

A top Afghan government official has been abducted by the unknown gunmen in Peshawar city of Pakistan late on Friday, it has been reported.

Mohammad Nabi Ahmadi, the deputy provincial governor of Kunar, was abducted as he was travelling in Peshawar city on Friday.

Afghan General Consul General Moin Marastyal has confirmed the kidnapping of the top official.

However, the Pakistani security and government officials are saying that they are not aware of the incident yet.

In the meantime, Marastyal has said that the deputy governor was abducted from Peshawar’s Dabgar area. He had been in Peshawar for treatment of a medical ailment.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the abduction of the deputy governor of Kunar province so far.

According to the local media outlets in Pakistan, the Afghan Consulate has approached the Foreign Office to determine the whereabouts of the missing Afghan deputy governor.

A spokesperson for Pakistan’s Foreign Office has said the relevant departments have been instructed to trace the missing Afghan deputy governor.

This comes as the former governor of Kunr province Syed Fazlullah Wahidi was also abducted by unknown gunmen in Peshawar city last year but he was later released by the security forces of Pakistan.

