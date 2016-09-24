Delivery of 141 weapons to Taliban stopped in Herat city: NDS

By Khaama Press - Sat Sep 24 2016, 1:03 pm

The delivery of at least 141 different types of weapons to the Taliban insurgents in western Herat province was stopped by the Afghan intelligence operatives.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said the weapons were loaded professionally in a truck and the group was looking to deliver them to its fighters in Herat province.

According to a statement by NDS, the cache included at least 51 Ak-47 assault rifles, 19 automatic weapon, 71 pistols and various other types of ammunition and explosives.

NDS further added that the truck was seized by the Afghan intelligence operatives from the vicinity of 11th police district of Herat city.

The Afghan intelligence also added that two suspects were arrested in connection to the transportation of the weapons and are in custody of the NDS for further investigation.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Herat is among the relatively peaceful provinces in west of Afghanistan but the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its remote districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

