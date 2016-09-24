September 26, 2016
Advertisement

Home » Afghanistan » Delivery of 141 weapons to Taliban stopped in Herat city: NDS

Delivery of 141 weapons to Taliban stopped in Herat city: NDS

By Khaama Press - Sat Sep 24 2016, 1:03 pm

taliban-weapons-seized-in-herat-cityThe delivery of at least 141 different types of weapons to the Taliban insurgents in western Herat province was stopped by the Afghan intelligence operatives.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said the weapons were loaded professionally in a truck and the group was looking to deliver them to its fighters in Herat province.

According to a statement by NDS, the cache included at least 51 Ak-47 assault rifles, 19 automatic weapon, 71 pistols and various other types of ammunition and explosives.

NDS further added that the truck was seized by the Afghan intelligence operatives from the vicinity of 11th police district of Herat city.

The Afghan intelligence also added that two suspects were arrested in connection to the transportation of the weapons and are in custody of the NDS for further investigation.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Herat is among the relatively peaceful provinces in west of Afghanistan but the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its remote districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS

More on Afghanistan
Pregnant Afghan woman loses unborn baby after brutally beaten by Taliban
Pregnant Afghan woman loses unborn baby after brutally beaten by Taliban
Gen. Dostum: Ready to go to front line if Taliban insurgency persists
Gen. Dostum: Ready to go to front line if Taliban insurgency persists
Key Taliban leaders among 27 killed in Badakhshan clearing ops
Key Taliban leaders among 27 killed in Badakhshan clearing ops

1 Comment

Post a Comment
Comments -49 - 0 of 1First« PrevNext »Last
  1. unknownSat Sep 24 at 10:16 pm

    Please track from where this weapons came from.. every weapon has a number.. please dont stop with this report.. go and investigate further!

    Reply
Comments -49 - 0 of 1First« PrevNext »Last

Leave a Reply

Advertisement