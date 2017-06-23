Death toll rises to 13 and 19 more wounded in Pakistan suicide car bombing

By Khaama Press - Fri Jun 23 2017, 2:55 pm

The death from a suicide car bombing in Balochistan provincial capital Quetta city has climbed to 13 as the authorities are saying that 19 others were also wounded.

The incident took place earlier today in the vicinity of Shuhada Chowk in Gulistan road of Quetta city after a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle packed with explosives.

According to the Pakistani officials, at least five policemen were also among those killed.

Director General of Civil Defence Mohammad Aslam Tareen quoted by the local media has said 75 kilogrammes of explosives were used in the suicide attack that took place to the office of Ehsan Mahboob, the Inspector General of Police.

Reports indicate that the Jammat-ur-Ehrar faction of the Pakistani Taliban has claimed responsibility behind the attack.

Today’s incident takes place almost a month after a deadly explosion ripped through a vehicle belonging to the peace committee in Tirah Valley of Khyber Agency, leaving at least five dead and several others wounded.

At least ten people were killed after a vehicle struck a roadside bomb in Kurram Agency last month while 22 people were killed in a similar incident in the same area in the month of March.

