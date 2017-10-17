Deadly US airstrikes target Haqqani network compound in Pakistan’s Kurram Agency

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 17 2017, 11:07 am

A series of deadly airstrikes targeted a compound of the Haqqani terrorist network in the Kurram Agency located in the tribal regions of Pakistan close to Durand Line with Afghanistan.

According to the local security and intelligence officials, the airstrikes were carried out late on Monday night.

The officials further added that several missiles were fired on a compound of the terror network, leaving at least twenty of them dead.

According to the officials, the missiles were apparently fired from the unmanned aerial vehicles belonging to the US forces with the initial reports indicating at least five were killed.

However, the officials said the dead bodies of at least fifteen more were recovered in the aftermath of the airstrikes.

The target of the airstrikes was believed to be a commander of the Haqqani terrorist network identified as Abu Bakar.

In the meantime, certain Pakistani officials are saying that the airstrikes were carried out on the side of the line in the Afghan soil.

This was the second airstrike carried out by the US forces in the vicinity of the tribal regions of Pakistan since the announcement of the new US strategy for South Asia.

The US forces carried out an airstrike in Kurram Agency last month targeting the Taliban insurgents that left at least three members of the group dead.

