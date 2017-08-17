Deadly US airstrikes pound ISIS targets in East of Afghanistan leaving 45 dead

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 17 2017, 1:30 pm

The US forces in Afghanistan carried out deadly airstrikes on the targets of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group loyalists in eastern Nangarhar province.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said at least fort militants of the terror group including some foreigners were killed in the airstrikes.

The statement further added that the airstrike were carried out in the vicinity of Makrana area in the restive Achin district.

Several hideouts, light and heavy weapons belonging to the insurgents were also destroyed during the airstrikes, the police commandment said.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

This comes as an anti-ISIS operation is underway in Nangarhar to eliminate the presence of ISIS affiliates in this province.

The US forces in Afghanistan on Wednesday also confirmed that a US soldier was killed and some Afghan and US troops were wounded during the anti-IS operations in eastern Afghanistan.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS