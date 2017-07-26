Deadly truck bombing foiled in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Wed Jul 26 2017, 12:48 pm

A deadly truck bombing was foiled by the Afghan intelligence operatives in Kabul city, nearly two months after a similar attack left more than 150 people dead.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), in a statement said a mini-truck packed with thousands of kilograms of explosives was seized before the militants manage to detonate it in Kabul city.

The statement further added that Hino type mini truck, packed with 2500 kilograms of explosives, was seized from Chahar Asiab district of Kabul province.

According to NDS, the militants were looking to transport the vehicle to Kabul city and use it for a deadly Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) bombing in a key part of the city.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgent have not commented regarding the report so far.

The latest truck bombing attempt in Kabul follows almost two months after the deadly bombing near the Embassy of Germany in the city.

At least 150 people were killed and scores more were wounded in the explosion near the embassy of Germany while dozens of others were killed or wounded in a coordianted suicide attack on a funeral in the city earlier last month.

