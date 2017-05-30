Deadly terror plots foiled by Afghan forces in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Tue May 30 2017, 11:41 am

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) personnel have foiled deadly terror plots of the anti-government armed militant groups in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government official, five artillery shells and three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) manufactured out of artillery shells were discovered and defused before the militants manage to use them for the terror attacks.

The officials further added that the five artillery shells were discovered from Sheikh Mesri area of Surkh Rod district.

The three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) manufactured from artillery shells were discovered from Khairabad area of the same district, the officials said.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

The Taliban insurgents frequently use IEDs as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials but in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UANAMA) released its latest civilian casualties report last month, covering a period of three months since the start of 2017.

According to the report, the Anti-Government Elements caused 62 per cent of civilian casualties – 1,353 civilian casualties (447 dead and 906 injured), reflecting a five per cent increase compared to the same period in 2016.

The UN mission also added it recorded a 12 per cent increase in civilian casualties caused by pressure-plate improvised explosive devices – 218 civilian casualties (86 dead and 132 injured).

