Deadly Taliban offensive repulsed in Helmand, leaving 31 dead, 12 wounded

By Khaama Press - Wed Jul 19 2017, 8:58 pm

A deadly offensive by the Taliban insurgents was repulsed by the security forces in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan, inflicting casualties to both the Afghan forces and the Taliban insurgents.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place late on Tuesday night after several Taliban insurgents launched a coordinated attack on the security forces check posts in Garamser district.

The officials further added that two senior leaders of the Taliban group are also among those killed.

The provincial government media office in a statement confirmed the clashes and said the dead bodies of the Taliban insurgents are still left in the battleground.

The statement further added that two public order police forces personnel lost their lives and three others sustained injuries during the attack.

The control of the check posts are still in the hands of the national defense and security forces, the provincial government added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

This comes as the Afghan security forces managed to take control of the restive Nawa district during a large operation launched after almost nine months when the control of the district was seized by the Taliban group.

