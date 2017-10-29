Deadly Taliban attack on security post leaves 13 dead in Kunduz

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 29 2017, 3:29 pm

A deadly Taliban attack on a security post in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan left at least thirteen people dead, the security officials said Sunday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in the vicinity of the restive Khanabad district.

The district administrative chief of Khanabad Hayatullah Amiri confirmed that a number of Taliban insurgents attacked a police check post in the district at around 3 am.

He said at least thirteen policemen lost their lives in the attack and only one policeman managed to escape the area.

Amiri further added that the Taliban militants also managed to take away with themselves several military equipment including a Humvee type armored personnel carrier, a police vehicle, and some weapons and ammunition.

According to Amiri, the attack was carried out on Adam Khan security post located along the highway connecting Khanabad with Kunduz city.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

The security situation in northern Kunduz province remains tense as the anti-government armed militant groups are attempting to expand their insurgency in key northern provinces.

The Taliban insurgents frequently launch attack on security forces, their check posts, and other targets in some of the volatile districts of the province besides they group launches sporadic attacks on the provincial capital.

