Deadly suicide attack targets Pakistani army in Quetta, over 50 killed, wounded

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 13 2017, 10:18 am

A deadly explosion ripped through a vehicle of the Pakistani armed forces in Quetta city the provincial capital of Balochistan, leaving scores of people dead or wounded.

According to the local officials, the incident took place late on Saturday night after a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle target an army truck.

The officials further added that fifteen people including eight Pakistani soldiers were killed and around forty others were wounded in the attack.

Balochistan Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti confirmed the death toll in the attack but he said only 32 people were wounded.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility behind the attack.

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa condemned the attack and called it a move by the enemies of the country to deteriorate the situation as the independence day celebrations are underway.

However, he said “our resolve won’t succumb to any challenge.”

Last night’s attack followed almost 24 hours after an explosion ripped through a bus in Bajaur Agency of Pakistan, leaving at least three people dead and around 25 others wounded.

