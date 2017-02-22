Deadly suicide attack foiled as truck bomb destroyed in Ghazni airstrike

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 22 2017, 8:03 pm

A deadly suicide attack plot was foiled in southeastern Ghazni province of Afghanistan with the destruction of a truck packed with explosives.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the truck was targeted in an airstrike in Nawa district of Ghazni on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement by MoI, at least two suicide bombers were also killed in the airstrike.

No further details were given regarding the possible target of the suicide bombers and it is yet not clear if the attack was plotted by the Taliban group or any other insurgent group.

Ghazni is among the volatile provinces in southeastern parts of the country where the Taliban insurgents and other militant groups are actively operating in a number of its regions.

The main highway connecting central provinces with the southern provinces goes through the restive Ghazni province where the insurgents are normally conducting insurgency besides establishing check posts to harass the passengers.

This comes as the local officials in Ghazni earlier said that the militant groups were attempting to seize key districts of Ghazni as part of their plans to take control of important districts in at least five provinces.

However, the officials said the plots by the militants were thwarted by the Afghan security forces during the counter-terrorism operations.

